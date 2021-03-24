In Mansukh Hiran death case, NIA says yet to receive papers from ATS

BJP delegation meets Maharashtra Governor Kosiyari, submits memorandum

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 23: Delegation of BJP leaders leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan and handed over their memorandum.

Maharashtra: State cabinet to meet today in Mumbai amid Anil Deshmukh extortion row

The meeting took place amid the BJP's attempt to corner the Shiv Sena-led government over police officer Sachin Waze's arrest in the case related to bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani''s house, corruption allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh and intelligence department''s report about alleged bribery in police transfers.

Speaking to media, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said,''We requested Governor to ask for a report from Maharashtra Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and corona in the state. We also requested him to intervene in corruption-related issue.''

''Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has lost moral ground, they are working only for power. After so many incidents, Maharashtra CM is silence, Pawar Sahab held two press conference, he just tried to protect the minister,'' Devendra Fadnavis said during a press conference.

Fadnavis said,''This Govt is not bothered about the COVID-19 situation in the state. The way in which cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre. I don't understand what has this government done to control it? It is time to act & not give lectures.''