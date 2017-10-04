BJP corporator tied to tree, beaten up by locals in Vadodara

Mostly in movies, we see a protagonist, who takes up the cause of society, thrashing baddy politicians. Literally, this has happened in Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday.

In a report by ANI, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator was at the receiving end. BJP corporator Hasmukh Patel was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by residents of his ward in Vadodara.

People were reportedly unhappy with the housing provided to them following demolition of their slum by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Hasmukh Patel was reportedly attacked by local residents who claimed that their homes were bulldozed by the civic body without any notice. They were reportedly told that Vadodara Municipal Commissioner's office had sent a notice to Patel in this regard. However, Patel denied receiving any notice.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Hasmukh Patel being tied up to a tree with his white shirt torn. Around 30 people have been arrested in the case.

OneIndia News