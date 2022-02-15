BJP, Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security: Kejriwal

oi-Deepika S

Ludhiana, Feb 15: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured the three crore people of poll-bound Punjab from all faiths of his party taking the responsibility of their safety.

"BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. I want to assure every Punjabi that we'll take responsibility for public safety if AAP is voted to power. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security," Kejriwal said in Ludhiana.

"If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Govt will work with the Govt of India to ensure safety & security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs & drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Govt," he added.

Kejriwal's statement comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that his chopper was not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar because areas were declared as no-fly zones amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Channi claimed that the permission given to his chopper to fly to Hoshiarpur from Chandigarh was cancelled.

Channi was to fly to Hoshiarpur in a chopper shortly after addressing a press conference in Chandigarh to attend a poll rally there with Rahul Gandhi. "I had to fly at 11 am and I sat in the chopper. Suddenly I was told that the permission (for flying) has been cancelled and I could not go there," the chief minister told reporters here.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 14:54 [IST]