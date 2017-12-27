BJP, Congress clarify stand on political comments during Gujarat election

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified their parties stand on comments hurled against at senior leaders during Gujarat election campaign which vitiated the campaign mood.

On PM Modi questioning commitment of former PM Manmohan Singh, Jaitley said, "PM in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India."

Ghulam Nabi Azad thanked Jaitley for clarification on what has been an issue of contention. Azad said, " I, on behalf of my party, say that we disassociate from any comments made by any member during elections that may have hurt PM's dignity, also we don't want any such thing to be said in future."

During an election rally in Gujarat PM Modi kicked up a political storm by saying that Manmohan Singh and Ahmed Patel colluding with Pakistan to defeat BJP in the state. On one occasion, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called PM Modi 'Neech Aadmi' which eventually led to his suspension from the party.

OneIndia News