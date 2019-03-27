BJP, Congress birds of the same feather in betraying poor: Mayawati

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 27: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress calling them "the birds of the same feather".

Taking to twitter, Mayawati said: "Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 a bluff, is true. But is poll bluff and reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP?"

"In fact BJP and Congress party are both birds of the same feather. They betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers and others," Mayawati tweeted.

'Sharad Pawar, Mayawati not contesting indication of NDA win': Shiv Sena

Mayawati's statement comes a day after the ruling BJP described Congress' minimum income scheme 'NYAY' announced by party chief Rahul Gandhi for the elimination of poverty a "bluff".

Union Minister Arun Jaitley had slammed Rahul Gandhi's promise of giving Rs 72,000 per year to the most deprived families as a "bluff" and yet another Congress' bid to "cheat" the poor.

"Under Modi government, we are providing around 5.30 lakh crore to the poor under different schemes, which is one-and-a-half times more than what Congress president Rahul Gandhi is telling everyone," Arun Jaitley said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Gandhi promised that the 20 per cent poorest families will be given Rs 72,000 annually as a minimum income if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.