Nitish Kumar to return as CM again but without Sushil Modi as his deputy

BJP chief JP Nadda to embark 120-day nationwide tour from December 5

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 23: In what comes as a recent development, BJP president JP Nadda is all set to embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the party's formidable organisational machinery. The BJP chief is likely to kick-start his tour from Uttarakhand on December 5.

It is reportedly said that BJP leader Arun Singh confirmed about Nadda undertaking a 120-day-long tour which will be kicked off from Uttarakhand in the first week of December.

"During his stays, there will be a meeting with each booth president and booth committees. There will also be meetings with the Mandal president and the Mandal Committees," Singh said.

More than 5,000 people across Delhi-Noida fined for not wearing face mask

In his four-month-long tour, Nadda will be meeting all the persons heading booth units and meet the MPs and MLAs and district chiefs in each state. In an attempt to galvanise the ground-level workers, he will also interact with the local party units. The BJP chief will focus on the regions which the saffron party failed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"In the states that have upcoming Assembly election, the national president will review what is the party's preparation and what strategy has been prepared," Arun Singh said.

The BJP chief is expected to spend three days in big states and two in others. As West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam will be witnessing elections next year, the BJP president will meet all the party leaders and visit some booths to interact with ground workers.