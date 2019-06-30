  • search
    'BJP back to fleece people', says Congress over fuel price rise

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Petrol and diesel prices started rising after the elections. The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying the BJP is back to "fleece" the people.

    Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

    Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the petrol prices in Delhi on June 22 were Rs 69.93 per litre and went up to Rs 70.40 per litre on June 30, a rise of Rs 0.47 per litre. He also compared the diesel prices, saying they were at Rs 63.78 per little on June 22 and rose to 64.22 per litre on June 30, a hike of Rs 0.44 per little.

    BJP parliamentary party meeting on July 2

    "BJP back to fleece people! Rising Petrol-Diesel Prices in past 8 days burdening middle class and farmers! (sic)" Surjewala tweeted.

    In another tweet, Surjewala also hit out at the NDA government at the Centre and the LDF government in Kerala over farmers' miseries in the state.

    "Post 2018 floods in Kerala, farmers miseries abound as State and Central Government apathy continues unabated (sic)," he said.

    "Tea production down by 120 lakh tonnes. Rubber production down by 15,000 tonnes. Pepper, Banana & Nutmeg crops suffering too (sic)," Surjewala said, adding, "Wake up call!"

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    nda government bjp randeep surjewala central government

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
