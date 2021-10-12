BJP attacks Rahul, Priyanka for turning blind eye to atrocities on Dalits in Cong-ruled states

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 12: The BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleging them of remaining silent to the violence against Dalits in the states ruled by the Congress.

The saffron party, which has been on the receiving end from the opposition parties over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh, has cited the incidents of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. It lashed out at the grand old party claiming that those who project themselves as champions of Dalit rights are turning a blind eye on such incidents in the aforementioned states.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra project themselves as champions of Dalit rights but why are they silent on atrocities against scheduled castes in Rajasthan and other states?" said BJP spokesperson Sambit

Taking potshots at the other political parties which went to "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh following the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, he asked why those parties do not visit the Congress-ruled states when such incidents occur in the non-BJP ruled states.

BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam echoed the same views and alleged that Congress had not disrespected Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and never gave him his due respect during its rule.

From Congress to the TMC, many leaders from non-BJP ruled states visited the Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the family members of four farmers killed in the incident. Initially, the ruling BJP had refused to give permission for the politicians to meet the victims' families as Section 144 was imposed in the district and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was arrested for violating the restrictions.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 17:18 [IST]