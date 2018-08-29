BJP at the moment losing in 3 election bound states, but situation not beyond recovery

New Delhi, Aug 29: Will the Gujarat model come to the rescue of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again but this time in the Assembly elections in three important states of the country that may happen in November-December, 2018. Actually national agencies have given their report saying that the BJP is loosing all the three states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - where it is in the government at the moment.

Sources said that national agencies monitoring these states have reached to the conclusion in their reports that people in these states are not happy with the BJP and now want to replace it with anyone. But it is also said in the report that they are not happy with the Congress either but there is no other alternative anywhere except former chief minister Ajit Jogi in Chhattisgarh. But he is too is the leader of a particular pocket not of the entire state. So he too is ruled out.

The most interesting observation has been in the report that the matter could be salvaged if the issue is handled properly as it was done in the case of Gujarat elections last year.

Sources said that the situation in Gujarat was more or less the same and people wanted to replace the BJP as they were not happy with the state leadership of Gujarat after Prime Minister took over reigns in Delhi. However, efforts made by the Prime Minister and man-to-man marking strategy of BJP president Amit Shah did the trick and the BJP has been able to clinch the victory in Gujarat polls albeit with a slender margin.

The BJP is in the government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the three consecutive terms after Congress chief minister Digvijay Singh was ousted by Uma Bharati in Madhya Pradesh and Raman Singh too ousted the Congress government in the state. So the BJP may plan to devise some strategy in the similar manner with the party having advantage of facing divided leadership in these states.

Apparently the Congress is not united in Madhya Pradesh with several big leaders like state Congress president Kamal Nath, election in-charge Jyotiraditya Sciendhia, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and the family of former Union HRD minister Arjun Singh. Similarly the spate between the workers of Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlote was also detrimental to the Rajasthan BJP which is visible quite often ultimately damaging the Congress and helping the BJP to regain. As far as Chhattisgarh is concerned, the Congress does not have any leader to pose threat to Raman Singh and even Ajit Jogi is helping the BJP indirectly.

Despite the Congress having favorable situation like this, its leadership has failed to capitalize on it so far. The Congress has to utilize the resentment and anger of people against the BJP government in these states. One thing is also clear if the BJP aggressively campaigns in these states, there is a possibility of a big section returning to the BJP fold, as the sources added.