    BJP announces new state in-charges, dropped CMs, Central ministers get new roles

    New Delhi, Sep 09: With eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced new party roles for leaders sacked as chief ministers and central ministers.

    Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has been appointed as the in-charge of Haryana, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to be the in-charge of Punjab-Chandigarh.

    While former Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey has been made the in-charge of West Bengal, Sambit Patra to be the coordinator of the northeast states and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be joint-coordinator. Prakash Javadekar gets Kerala to be the in-charge of Kerala.

    Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in-charge of the party's affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.

    The appointments holds significance as a large number of senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.

