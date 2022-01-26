YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Republic Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP announces its second Goa list; no ticket for Shripad Naik's son

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Jan 26: The BJP on Wednesday announced its second and final list of six candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. It included Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar who would contest from his current constituency of Bicholim.

    Representational Image

    But Siddhesh Naik, the son of Union minister Shripad Naik who was reportedly seeking ticket from Cumbharjua, did not find place in the list.

    Jainita, former state minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar's wife, would contest on BJP ticket from the constituency.

    The party's first list of 34 candidates had similarly excluded Utpal, former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar's son.

    Utpal Parrikar subsequently quit the BJP and announced that he would contest from Panaji as independent. The second list also featured Antonio Fernandes who would contest from his current St Cruz seat, while Joseph Sequeira, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, was fielded from Calangute.

    Antonio Barbosa will contest from Curtorim while Narayan Naik will contest from Cortalim. Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim, recently quit the party and joined the AAP.

    More GOA ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    goa election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X