    BJP announces candidates for LS, assembly bypolls in four states

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The BJP on Tuesday released the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

    The Central Election Committee of BJP released the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Mainpuri where it has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    The SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the seat which is considered as a strong hold of the party.

    The saffron party has fielded Ashok Kumar Pincha from the Sardarshahar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan while giving ticket to Kedar Prasad Gupta to contest from Kurhani constituency in Bihar. Brahmanand Netam will be its candidate from the Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency in Chattisgarh.

    For the two assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has picked Rajkumari Saini for Khatauli seat and Akash Saxena for Rampur seat.

    A total of five seats in four states, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Bihar, are to go for the Assembly by-polls.

    The date for polling is December 5 while the date for counting votes is December 8, which coincides with the results of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

    Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, according to a notification by the ECI. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 15:07 [IST]
    X