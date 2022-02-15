BJP, AAP are similar, Modi-Kejriwal started from RSS: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 15: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by calling them products of the RSS.

Addressing a gathering at Rupnagar in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS,"

Gandhi slammed both Gujarat and Delhi model of governance and said, "One of them talks of Gujarat model, the other talks of Delhi model. But you saw Gujarat model - nobody got jobs, nobody's business is running fine, nobody received any aid. Similarly, no new hospital or educational institution was built under Delhi model, no new jobs,"

She had recently called the AAP's promises are hoax and conditions in Delhi have not seen any improvement. "Where did the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerge from? It emerged from the RSS. Aam Aadmi Party leaders themselves say that we are bigger BJP than BJP," The Times of India had quoted Vadra as saying.

Punjab will go for single-phase polling on 20 February to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be announced on March 10.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 17:29 [IST]