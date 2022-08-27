Kejriwal and Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna for 'new category for corruption', Cong mocks AAP leaders

'BJP a party of illiterates': Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 27: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP, by calling it a "party of illiterates."

"This (BJP) is a party of illiterates and wants to keep country illiterate. In their own states, they've shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many government schools in their rule have shut down," Hindustan Times quoted Sisodia as stating at a press meet.

He was responding to the reports which claimed that Delhi L-G VK Saxena sought a report on acting on a CVC report on an inquiry into the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Sisodia accused the saffron party of creating the issue after it did not find anything to target the AAP in excise policy case.

According to him, over 72000 schools were closed in the BJP-ruled states between 2015 and 2021."Over 51000 were shut in 2018-19 itself. Private schools are thriving in areas they are shutting govt schools in, those private schools have been built by their own MLAs. Almost 12000 private schools have been opened," Sisodia added.

A few days ago, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister," the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia said.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 17:24 [IST]