  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bizarre! BJP MP Ganesh Singh says 'speaking in Sanskrit keeps diabetes, cholesterol at bay'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, December 12: BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday claimed that as per a research, done by a US-based academic institution, speaking the Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

    Bizarre! BJP MP Ganesh Singh says speaking in Sanskrit keeps diabetes, cholesterol at bay
    BJP MP Ganesh Singh

    Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit universities bill, he also claimed that according to research by US space research organisation NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.

    GDP should not be treated as Bible, Ramayana and Mahabharat: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's bizarre claim

    More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said. Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit on the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways.

    He also said various English words such as brother and cow are derived from Sanskrit. Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language.

    More SANSKRIT News

    Read more about:

    sanskrit lok sabha bizarre

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue