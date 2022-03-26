Birbhum killings: Eyewitness claims fire brigade personnel waited for 10 hours to recover bodies

New Delhi, Mar 26: An eyewitness has claimed that the fire brigade waited for 10 hours to enter the burned house in Birbhum in order to recover the charred bodies, ANI reports. It was because of the immense heat.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe into the Birbhum violence case following a Calcutta High Court order. The complainant is a sub-inspector posted in Ramphurat police station in Birbhum and also the first responder to the incident.

As per the FIR copy, the sub-inspector Ramesh Saha in Ramphurat police station in Birbhum receives information about the incident that some houses of village have caught fire and are burning around 9.35 am. "I along with my accompanying officers and force rushed to Bogtui village to work out the information. At about 10.05 pm, we reached Bogtui village, which is located at a distance of about one km from Bogtui Morh on NH-60, to work out the information and found that eight houses and some straw heaps and caught devastative fire and were burning fiercely," he mentioned in the FIR.

"I immediately called duty officer SI Ramesh Saha and asked him to promptly inform fire brigade personnel to rush to the spot to extinguish the fire. After that, myself along with my son tried my level best to douse the fire with the help of local people by pouring water by buckets but failed to do so as the fire was so devastative. At about 10.25 pm, the fire brigade personnel of Rampurhat Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the spot with two fire tenders and started fire fighting operations," he said.

Four persons were found having burn injuries During fire fighting operations and they were rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital with the help of local people and their relatives.

"Due to immense heat, it was not possible to get into those burnt houses at that time. However, search process for injured and affected persons was continued on March 22 (next day) morning at about 07.10 am, the fire brigade personnel again arrived at the village and joined in our search operations," as per complainant statement in the FIR.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 15:56 [IST]