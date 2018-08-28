Biplab Deb's latest: Ducks raise oxygen level in water bodies, aid pisciculture

Agartala, Aug 28: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday stoked a controversy after he said rearing ducks in the Rudrasagar lake will "automatically" increase oxygen levels in the water body.

"When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way," Deb said while addressing a gathering during a traditional boat race programme held at Rudrasagar Lake on Monday evening.

He said that children would greatly benefit from additional protein and vitamin supplements if every family in the area kept at least five ducks. "Rearing hens and ducks was part of our rural culture. This culture was destroyed over the last 25 years," Deb asserted.

Deb has made series of gaffes in the past. He claimed that ancient Indians had access to the internet and artificial satellites in the age of the Mahabharata.

He had suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed by starting various projects under the animal resource sector with bank loans, under the Prime Minister's Mudra scheme.