Biplab Deb wasn't wrong this time, Ducks are natural aerators, say experts

Agartala, Aug 29: A day after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stirred up a controversy saying ducks raise the oxygen level in water bodies when they swim, experts have came out in his support saying ducks are natural aerators.

Rameshwar Das, the Principal Secretary of Tripura's Fisheries Department has also backed Chief Minister Biplab Deb's comments.

"The practice of introducing something else with fish is known as Integrated Fish Farming. It is used in animal husbandry, agriculture, etc. There are several benefits of introducing ducks with fish. Firstly their droppings increase the fertility and helps raise the level of plankton in the water, which the fish consume, hence helping them grow," Das told ANI.

Das further explained how ducks act as natural aerators, "Fish require dissolved oxygen. The surface area of the water body is directly proportional to the dissolved oxygen, and to increase the surface area, there needs to be a disturbance on the surface, it cannot be still. So, when ducks swim on water, they act as natural aerators, and with ducks not there, we have to artificially aerate the waters," he said.

"Duck-fish farming is integrated farming. Ducks's excreta helps growth of fish. They are natural aerators and help in increasing [the] oxygen level [of water bodies]. This has been proved through studies," Debbarma , Scientist Indian Council of Forestry Research and Educationwas quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, OSD Sanjay Mishra said that the opposition has been targeting the CM only to defame him. Sanjay said that scientifically it has been proved that when ducks swim in water, they help recycle oxygen and increase its level.

"This is not the first time that such a controversy has erupted over the CM's remark. Those present at the spot understood what he was saying and didn't start a controversy. Those who were not present in the event are behind this controversy. This has been happening to tarnish his image," he said.

Sanjay also referred to a research by the Chhattisgarh's Indira Gandhi Agriculture University to back the CM's remark. "The study states that when ducks swim, atmospheric phosphate and other minerals are created which helps in growth of green algae, the primary source of generation of oxygen in the water."

"Ducks are considered useful for that purpose since ancient time. There are scientific evidence of the same. There is an organisation the professor of which did research which states ducks aerate when they swim which cleans the water surface. They are biological aerators," he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday made a statement by saying that ducks can increase oxygen levels in water bodies by swimming in them. His statement was widely criticised on social media and from some political parties.