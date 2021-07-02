YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw bats for mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said there is enough data to indicate that it is better to give two different vaccine shots for protection against Covid-19.

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

    "There is a need to mix and match studies which will allow to speed up vaccinations. There is enough data available now to indicate that it is even better to give two different vaccine shots. Most vaccines are likely to be durable for at least a year, if not more," News18 quoted Shaw, as saying.

    Several researchers hope that a mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines will help alleviate these issues and create more flexibility in the immunisation regimens available to people.

    Around the world, different pharmaceutical companies have taken different approaches to developing vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna created mRNA vaccines. Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson went with what are called viral vectors.

    The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. So mixing vaccines could mean more than just switching manufacturers like from Pfizer for dose one to Moderna for dose two. You might be tapping into a different way to stimulate your immune response if you opt for a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Moderna.

    The most obvious benefits of treating various brands and kinds of COVID-19 vaccine as interchangeable are logistical people can get whatever shot is available without worry. By speeding up the global vaccination rollout, mixing and matching vaccines could help end this pandemic.

    Researchers also hope combining different vaccines will trigger a more robust, longer-lasting immune response compared to receiving both doses of a single vaccine. This approach may better protect people from emerging variants. Biological effects of a mix-and-match approach Scientists suspect there are a few ways that receiving two different COVID-19 vaccines may result in a stronger immune response.

    More KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW News  

    Read more about:

    kiran mazumdar shaw Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 15:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X