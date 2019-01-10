Bill granting 10% reservation for economically weaker sections challenged in Supreme Court

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Youth for Equality on Thursday moved Supreme Court against the passage of the bill granting 10% reservation for economically weaker sections.

The petition, filed by Youth For Equality organisation and Kaushal Kant Mishra, sought the quashing of the bill saying that the economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.

The petition states that the 2019 amendment, which has been swiftly piloted through both Houses of Parliament and passed with little debate in the first week of January, violates several basic features of the Constitution. The petition also states that economic reservation if brought in cannot be limited to general category.

The 124th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 to award 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections was passed with majority in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

After 10-hour long debate, most of the members in the Upper House of the Parliament agreed to go ahead with the bill despite opposition from some parties.

The Congress party supported the bill in Rajya Sabha today, but raised question over its timing and implementation. Congress Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma says the bill is being introduced considering the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held in May.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to convince the Rajya Sabha that the reservation to general category will not encroach on the reservation already provided to SC/ST and OBC categories.