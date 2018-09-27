Bilateral meeting with Syrian deputy PM with Sushma Swaraj for possible investment in the country

New Delhi, Sep 27: External affairs minister of India Sushma Swaraj is likely to discuss issues related to terrorism, its growing expansion in the South Asian region besides global expansion in the bilateral meetings with her Japanese and Syrian counterparts and in the meetings of organizations like BRICS and SAARC. Bilateral meeting with Japan is expected to take cooperation between the country a notch further while security and trade likely to be discussed with Syria. The FM will have IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission too.

Ministry of external affairs informed that the external affairs minister will be attending India, Brazil and South Africa Trilateral Commission meeting at the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The meeting is likely to discuss eradication of poverty and hunger in the south Asian region under United Nations Millennium Goal besides other issues related to security and trade.

Swaraj will also meet foreign ministers of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) with whom slew of issues will be discussed from security to trade but security is paramount to India with the growing global terrorist threat of which India is the wors victim. Terrorist threat is more pronounced in the South Asian region.

Indian external affairs minister will also attend the SAARC Council of Ministers meeting of which Pakistan too is a part. The SAARC meeting has not been happening from long due to India asking Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism before any engagment. So foreign minister of Pakistan will be present in this meeting and Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli as well besides representatives of the other SAARC countries.

Bilateral meetings with foreign minister of Japan Taro KONO is more important in view of issues related to business, security and technological assistance. Meeting with the deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Of Syria Walid al Mualiem which is very important for the security reasons.

Sushma Swaraj was to visit Syria in the second week of September but the visit was canceled. Syria is a friendly nation to India and lots of investment are expected there as more than 40 Indian company companies had gone to Damascus to attend trade fair of Syria. Syria is looking at India not only for security cooperation but business and investment by Indian companies in the war-ravaged nation.