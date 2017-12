Men on bike snatched phone from UN diplomat Eenam Gambhir, in Delhi's Rohini on December 23. A case has been registered. Eenam Gambhir India's First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

She is a 2005-batch IFS officer and is presently posted at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN at New York. She rose to prominence after she condemned the actions of Pakistan in United Nation's assembly. Gambhir attacked Pakistan on the topic of sponsorship of terrorism. She stated that "the land of Taxila, the greatest site of learning in ancient India, is now host to the Ivy league of terrorists around the globe".

This is not the first time a diplomat's mobile has been snatched in Delhi. In September, Ambassador of Ukraine Igor Polikha's iphone was allegedly snatched near Red Fort while he was clicking pictures. Later, Police recovered the phone.

OneIndia News