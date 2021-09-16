Bike's fuel tank explodes in Punjab; rider injured, reason of the explosion yet to be ascertained

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passes away at 3:34 am today, family decides to donate his organs

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Sep 15: A man was seriously injured following a blast in his bike's fuel tank on Wednesday evening in Jalalabad in Punjab's Fazilka district, police said.

The incident occurred when the biker was going towards bank road from Old Sabzi Mandi. His bike's fuel tank exploded when he reached a bank branch. He was severely wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital, the cops say.

The reason of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. "Prima facie, it does look like a bomb blast. It seems the fuel tank of the bike caught fire. Forensic experts will ascertain the exact cause of the explosion," the ANI quotes policeman as saying.

Punjab Registers 44 Fresh Cases

Punjab registered 44 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 6,01,150. There was zero fatality in the state, hence the death toll remained 16,464.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, Pathankot and Mohali registered six cases each, followed by five in Jalandhar. The active cases were 325.

On Wednesday, 35 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,84,361, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two cases, taking the tally to 65,164. The toll stood at 818.

The number of active cases in the city was 29 while the number of those recovered was 64,317.