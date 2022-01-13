Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails near Domohani of Mainaguri in West Bengal
Kolkata, Jan 13: The Bikaner-Guwahati Express (train no. 15633UP) of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone derailed near Domohani at around 5 pm, in West Bengal on Thursday, reports news agency ANI.
As per the initial reports, railway officials said that 12 coaches were affected and several passengers are feared injured. "Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," Indian Railways said in a statement.
The Guwahati-Bikaner Express was coming from Patna.
"Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties...," ANI quoted a passenger as saying.
A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the accident. The railway department has opened hotline numbers for enquiry over the incident: 03612731622, 03612731623
More details awaited.
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. No report of any casualties. Details awaited.