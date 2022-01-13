Maharashtra: 8-year-old girl foils rape bid by Army jawan in train, helps cops nab him

Sheriff's office: At least 3 killed after Amtrak derails in Montana

Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails near Domohani of Mainaguri in West Bengal

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Jan 13: The Bikaner-Guwahati Express (train no. 15633UP) of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone derailed near Domohani at around 5 pm, in West Bengal on Thursday, reports news agency ANI.

As per the initial reports, railway officials said that 12 coaches were affected and several passengers are feared injured. "Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," Indian Railways said in a statement.

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express was coming from Patna.

"Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties...," ANI quoted a passenger as saying.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the accident. The railway department has opened hotline numbers for enquiry over the incident: 03612731622, 03612731623

More details awaited.

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. No report of any casualties. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7q02rbW7T1 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022