Mithun Chakraborty is hospitalised? Here's what we know about the viral photo

Twitter filled with job applications after Musk takeover, one is for post of Chief Love Officer

'Main nahi girungi': ‘Drunk’ official gives UP cop hard time; Probe on after video goes viral

Bihar train delayed for over an hour after loco driver stops over for a drink

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, May 04: In Bihar a train was stopped for more than one hour after the assistant driver went for a drink. The incident took place at the Hasanpur station of the Samastipur railway division.

The passenger train from Samastipur to Sahara stopped at the Hasanpur station for sometime to let the Rajdhani Express cross first. During this time the Assistant Loco Pilot of the train, Karanvir Yadav left the engine.

The train did not move even when the signal was given. The Assistant Station Master inquired about the same even as passengers started creating a ruckus.

Finally the Railway Police was called in to look for Yadav. He was found in an intoxicated state and was not even able to stand straight. He was arrested immediately. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 9:09 [IST]