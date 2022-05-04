YouTube
    Bihar train delayed for over an hour after loco driver stops over for a drink

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, May 04: In Bihar a train was stopped for more than one hour after the assistant driver went for a drink. The incident took place at the Hasanpur station of the Samastipur railway division.

    The passenger train from Samastipur to Sahara stopped at the Hasanpur station for sometime to let the Rajdhani Express cross first. During this time the Assistant Loco Pilot of the train, Karanvir Yadav left the engine.

    Bihar train delayed for over an hour after loco driver stops over for a drink

    The train did not move even when the signal was given. The Assistant Station Master inquired about the same even as passengers started creating a ruckus.

    Finally the Railway Police was called in to look for Yadav. He was found in an intoxicated state and was not even able to stand straight. He was arrested immediately. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 9:09 [IST]
    X