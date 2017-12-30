Bihar TET 2017 revised answer keys released

The BSEB has released the revised Bihar TET 2017 answer keys. The revised answer keys are available on the official website.

The online application process was held in April. The BIhar TET was held in June and application forms were received online till April 25.

The Bihar TET result was declared in September 2017. Replicating the dismal performance of 10th and 12th board exams, only 18 per cent of the candidates who appeared for BTET qualified the exam. As per reports, almost 2.43 lakh candidates had applied for the BTET exam. Close to 11 thousand candidates have been declared invalid in the exam. Almost 50,950 candidates had appeared for paper one which is conducted for class 1 to 5 and more than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for paper two which is conducted for class 6 to 8. The revised answer keys are available on bsebonline.net.

OneIndia News