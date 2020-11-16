Bihar swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM for fourth straight term

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon. The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar''s JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the post.

Stay tuned for live updates:

