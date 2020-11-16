YouTube
    Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon. The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar''s JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the post.

    Bihar swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM for fourth straight term

    6:28 PM, 16 Nov
    Congrats to Nitish Kumar & all newly sworn-in ministers. I'm sure that under PM Modi's guidance, NDA will give, pro-farmer, women, youth & development-oriented govt in State. I assure ppl of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations: BJP President JP Nadda
    6:27 PM, 16 Nov
    It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
    6:27 PM, 16 Nov
    Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
    6:27 PM, 16 Nov
    We are very happy. NDA got an amazing victory in Bihar. This government will run for the next 5 years and will take Bihar forward: Devendra Fadnavis BJP in-charge for Bihar Elections
    6:26 PM, 16 Nov
    Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in Bihar Government. NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from Centre for the welfare of Bihar: PM Modi
    6:26 PM, 16 Nov
    "Yes," says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on being asked if he will be missing Sushil Modi - BJP leader and former deputy CM of the state during Kumar's previous tenure. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn-in as Deputy CMs today.
    5:01 PM, 16 Nov
    Four JDU leaders — Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary — take oath as cabinet ministers
    4:56 PM, 16 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.
    4:47 PM, 16 Nov
    Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time; his alliance's win in 2020 making this his fourth consecutive term.
    4:41 PM, 16 Nov
    JDU Chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM for fourth straight term.
    4:38 PM, 16 Nov
    Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan arrives at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar.
    4:30 PM, 16 Nov
    Chief Minister designate Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
    4:27 PM, 16 Nov
    Nitish Kumar is shortly going to be sworn-in as the 23rd CM of Bihar.
    4:13 PM, 16 Nov
    Bihar Chief Minister designate Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony to begin shortly.
    4:07 PM, 16 Nov
    Santosh Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha or the HAM, and Mukesh Mallah of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will also be sworn in.
    3:52 PM, 16 Nov
    Reportedly, Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, and Sheela Mandal from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Rampreet Paswan are among the 14 ministers being inducted in Nitish Kumar's new cabinet today.
    3:40 PM, 16 Nov
    The NDA has worked out a formula for the allocation of ministerial berths such as two posts for every seven assembly seats won by each ally.
    3:36 PM, 16 Nov
    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the party office in Patna.
    3:35 PM, 16 Nov
    Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party office in Patna. He is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar.
    3:34 PM, 16 Nov
    On the other hand, the BJP, Tarkishore Prasad will take over as the deputy chief minister. He had said that in all likelihood he would be taking oath on Monday. I will be working as the deputy CM in the new government, he told reporters.
    3:25 PM, 16 Nov
    Not just RJD but Congress and CPIML -- the two other Mahagathbandhan alliance partners -- have also said that they will boycott Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony.
    3:24 PM, 16 Nov
    The names of former minister Nand Kishore Yadav and ex-deputy speaker, Amarendra Pratap Singh are the names doing the rounds for the post of Speaker. The post of Speaker will be with the BJP.
    3:13 PM, 16 Nov
    Shreyashi Singh, a national level shooting champion, who won on a BJP ticket from the Jamui seat is one of the names doing the rounds for a ministerial berth. From the JD(U) quota, Sunil Kumar, a former director general of police is likely to make the cut too.
    3:12 PM, 16 Nov
    "Earlier he used to become Chief Minister by betrayal, this time he cannot be called CM...Nitish Kumar is born out of the rape and robbery of people's mandate by BJP," says RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh on boycotting the CM swearing-in ceremony.
    3:11 PM, 16 Nov
    There is speculation that 14 newly elected lawmakers from the JD(U) and BJP could take oath. One MLA each from the HAM (S) and VIP could also take oath.
    3:06 PM, 16 Nov
    The suspense with regard to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, but it could be expected that the Chief Minister would have a blend of young and old faces.
    2:49 PM, 16 Nov
    The BJP is likely to have the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
    2:15 PM, 16 Nov
    "The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order," the RJD alleged in a tweet.
    1:06 PM, 16 Nov
    RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party.
    12:22 PM, 16 Nov
    The BJP is likely to have two deputy chief ministers and also the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
