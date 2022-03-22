Bihar's Muslim family donates Rs 2.5 crore worth land to build World's biggest Hindu temple

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, March 21: At a time when India is divided over religion and caste issues, here comes a positive story where a Muslim family has donated a land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build a Hindu temple in Bihar.

The world's biggest Hindu temple --Virat Ramayan Mandir- is coming up in the Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district in Bihar. The complex will have 18 temples with high spires and its Shiv temple will have the world's largest Shivling. The estimated construction cost is around Rs. 500 crore. The trust will soon take advice from the experts engaged in the construction of new parliament building in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, that has undertaken the project, said that Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, who has donated the land, is a businessman from East Champaran based in Guwahati. "He recently completed all formalities pertaining to the donation of land belonging to his family for the construction of the temple at the registrar office of the Kesharia sub-division (East Chanmparan),"

Kunal, a former Indian Police Service officer, further stated that Khan's family sets a great example of social harmony and brotherhood between two communities. Without the help of Muslims, it would have been difficult to realise this dream project, he added.

The Mahavir Mandir Trust has so far obtained 125 acres of land for construction of this temple. The trust will soon obtain another 25 acres of land too in the area. The Virat Ramayan Mandir is slated to be taller than the world famous 12th century Angkor Wat complex in Cambodia, which is 215 feet high. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:20 [IST]