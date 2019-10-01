  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Rain updates: More downpour likely today, death toll climbs to 40

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Although it rained less in Patna on Monday as compared to Friday, Saturday and Sunday (September 29), majority of roads in Bihar's capital remained submerged. People in low lying areas were forced to go to the terraces of their house as lower floors were flooded.

    Rain wreaks havoc in Bihar
    Rain wreaks havoc in Bihar

    A total of 40 persons were said to have died due to rain related incidents in Patna and other parts of Bihar. Such was the situation that Bihar Depury Chief Minister Sushil Modi had to be rescued by boats as his hpouse was flooded.

    [Bihar rains update: Death toll climbs to 29; PM Modi extends help to Nitish Kumar]

    Patna has received more than 200mm rainfall since Friday and the heavy downpour is likely to contiue even today. On Saturday, the state received 84.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 5.7 mm. The highest rainfall was recorded in Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Bhojpur districts, which received rainfall above 130 mm in last 24 hours. Patna has not witnessed such heavy downpour in decades and this heavy downpour in the last three days was totally unexpected.

    India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday. However, rain bearing winds still remain active over several parts of the country. In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee deep waters.

    Patna has not witnessed such heavy downpour in decades and this heavy downpour in the last three days was totally unexpected.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar rains patna flood

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue