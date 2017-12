Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 expected today: How to check

The Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 is expected to be released today. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

Sources indicate that the results are expected to be announced by the last week of December 2017. Latest reports suggest that the results are likely to be declared by December 27.

Around 11 lakh candidates have registered and appeared for the Bihar Constable Examination. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 constables have to be recruited by means of the examination. Candidates who clear the written test would be called for the subsequent rounds. Approximately, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted for the next round. Candidates are awaited to keep checking for the official notification on csbc.bih.nic.in.

How to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2017:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on relevant link

Enter all the required details such as roll number and password in the space provided

Submit

View results

Download

Take a print out

OneIndia News