Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal seen walking in underwear in Patna-Delhi Train, says Stomach was upset

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 03: Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA Gopal Mandal was seen roaming in undergarments while travelling in the first-class compartment of Tejas Rajdhani Express.

The passengers of the compartment objected against MLA's behaviour and reported the matter to Railway Police staff on the train which was travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Thursday. Gopal Mandal is MLA from Gopalpur in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

According to reports, a heated exchange took place between the MLA and a few passengers who were travelling in the same coach.

"Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties and pacified the matter," Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, said.

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Later, Mandal told news agency ANI that he had an upset stomach which compelled him to visit the lavatory repeatedly.

"I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," JDU MLA said.