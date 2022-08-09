Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi oath taking ceremony LIVE: Swearing in at 2 pm; BJP hold MP-MLA meet

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM at 2 pm on Wednesday, Tejashwi to be his deputy

Patna, Aug 10: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister at 2 pm on Wednesday after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony.

