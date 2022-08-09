Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi oath taking ceremony LIVE: Swearing in at 2 pm; BJP hold MP-MLA meet
Patna, Aug 10: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister at 2 pm on Wednesday after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony.
नीतीश सिर्फ़ कुर्सी के है। pic.twitter.com/96ViDPzHo3— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 9, 2022
Bihar | RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav shows a victory sign at his residence in Patna.— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022
Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM today - for the 8th time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be the Deputy CM of the state. #Bihar_Politics pic.twitter.com/kLDa9odcXu
जी सर, बिहार ने यही किया है। केंद्र और राज्य में भाजपाई मंत्रियों ने गंद फैला रखा था/है। महका दिया था। संघी गुंडे नंगे होकर लाठी और तलवार लहराने लगे थे।— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 9, 2022
देश के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए लोकतंत्र की जननी बिहार विशेष रूप से विशेष निर्णय लेता है। यही आज देश और समय की माँग है। #कालचक्र https://t.co/E9nInlnF99
#WATCH सरकार बन गई... अब सभी को रोजगार मिलेगा। बिहार में जिस तरीके से खेला हुआ उसी खेला का रिजल्ट दिखाने का काम हुआ है। अब सब कुछ जनता के ऊपर है, जनता चाहेगी तो भाजपा का 2 मिनट में बुखार छुड़ा देगी। हमें जो भी मिलेगा हमें स्वीकार होगा: राजद नेता तेज प्रताप यादव #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/WxPOvRDevr— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 9, 2022
#WATCH | RJD supporters and workers celebrate in Bihar's Patna after Nitish Kumar & RJD stake claim for the govt in the state. pic.twitter.com/U804diChOP— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022