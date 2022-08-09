India
    Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi oath taking ceremony LIVE: Swearing in at 2 pm; BJP hold MP-MLA meet

    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 10: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister at 2 pm on Wednesday after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony.

    Follow all the LIVE Updates here:

    11:34 AM, 10 Aug
    Calculations and bargaining are on for berths in the Mahagathbandhan cabinet as Nitish Kumar is all set to take the oath as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance which will now rule in Bihar.
    11:24 AM, 10 Aug
    “Bihar was no Operation Lotus. No cash caught. No ED raids. No Assam CM. No resort travel. All done in characteristic Bihar style, civilised & low-cost. CM gets support of largest party and others. In Maharashtra, BJP engineered defections. In Bihar, BJP was rejected and ejected,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
    11:23 AM, 10 Aug
    Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar’s tendencies to switch sides, BJP’s Giriraj Singh tweeted a poster of Nitish Kumar that said, “Nitish Sabke Hain” adding that “Nitish sirf Kursi ke hain”
    11:23 AM, 10 Aug
    BJP’s protest against Nitish Kumar’s alliance with RJD ongoing at Patna.
    11:16 AM, 10 Aug
    Those who abused him and insulted him, he (Nitish Kumar) is going with them and those who gave him respect are being cheated. We will play a strong opposition role: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
    11:01 AM, 10 Aug
    RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav shows a victory sign at his residence in Patna.
    11:01 AM, 10 Aug
    Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption&non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption & Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS & Aseembly polls: BJP MP RS Prasad
    11:00 AM, 10 Aug
    More than 10 lakh people would be employed... There is a flicker of hope for the people who have been concerned about the growing communalism. Awareness against PM Modi is spreading among the people of the country: Shyam Rajak, RJD National General Secretary, in Patna
    10:59 AM, 10 Aug
    The BJP may have portrayed Nitish Kumar's return to the Mahagathbandhan fold as an affront to voters' mandate, while the RJD, in response to a July 2017 tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that Bihar has a tendency of making 'special decisions for India's bright future.'
    10:35 AM, 10 Aug
    Nitish Kumar, the 8th time Bihar CM in 22 years | A look at ‘sushasan babu’'s political journey as CM
    Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday afternoon for a record eighth time.
    9:36 AM, 10 Aug
    Trinamool Congress on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the BJP-led NDA and said no ally can safeguard its identity in the saffron camp as BJP with its "grab all politics" does not believe in the existence of regional parties.
    8:16 AM, 10 Aug
    Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said. Nitish Kumar will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.
    8:16 AM, 10 Aug
    According to reports, Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance
    12:36 AM, 10 Aug
    To take on the Saffron party at the Centre, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said that his party president M K Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had batted for opposition parties to join hands, well ahead of the Presidential election held last month.
    12:35 AM, 10 Aug
    DMK said its president M K Stalin’s vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.
    11:14 PM, 9 Aug
    Gehlot indirectly targeted the BJP, saying, "The autocratic tendencies of them have killed the democracy in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now in Maharashtra. They are killing democracy, they are murderers of democracy, they are flouting the constitution. The country will not forgive them."
    10:57 PM, 9 Aug
    "This nefarious alliance formed to form the government in Bihar by strangling democracy was bound to break. So, it broke," Gehlot told reporters in Udaipur on Tuesday.
    10:57 PM, 9 Aug
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the alliance between the JDU and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar was "nefarious", which was bound to break.
    9:48 PM, 9 Aug
    Swearing in ceremony will be a simple event to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD told PTI.
    9:00 PM, 9 Aug
    "I have been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal Parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I am in my advanced years, but if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative to this great nation," Gowda tweeted.
    8:56 PM, 9 Aug
    The former Prime Minister said the developments, which saw Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both constituents of the Janata Parivar, coming together to form a government in Bihar, made him think of the days when they all were united.
    8:56 PM, 9 Aug
    Following the political developments in Bihar, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday expressed hope of the erstwhile Janata Dal Parivar re-emerging as a political alternative in the country.
    8:52 PM, 9 Aug
    Government is formed... now everyone will get employment. The work has been done to show the result of the same game played in Bihar. Now everything is up to the people, if the people want, they will get rid of BJP's fever in 2 minutes. We will accept whatever we get: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav
    8:49 PM, 9 Aug
    The Congress will have "active participation" in the government that will be formed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the JD(U), sources informed PTI.
    8:49 PM, 9 Aug
    Nitish Kumar has expessed his gratitude to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for supporting him after he severed ended ties with the BJP.
    8:44 PM, 9 Aug
    He (Nitish Kumar) won't get that respect with RJD that he got while being with BJP. We made him CM despite having more seats & never tried to break his party. We broke only those who betrayed us. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena betrayed us & faced consequences: BJP RS MP Sushil Modi
    8:28 PM, 9 Aug
    The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan: RJD
    8:06 PM, 9 Aug
    CM Nitish Kumar gave his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan. The Governor accepted his resignation & further requested him to continue as acting CM of the state: Bihar CMO
    8:00 PM, 9 Aug
    JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar to take oath at 4pm, tomorrow.
    7:45 PM, 9 Aug
    RJD supporters and workers celebrate in Bihar's Patna.
