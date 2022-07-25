Bihar girl, abandoned by father, gets 99.4% in Class 10

Patna, July 25: A girl from Bihar, who was abandoned by her following her mother's demise, has secured 99.4 per cent in her class 10 exams. BJP MP Varun Gandhi has helped her inspiring story reach to a larger section of people by sharing a clip of her interview on Twitter.

Sreeja, who is from Patna, was reportedly abandoned by her. "He (Sreeja's father) left us after her mom's death and never come back. He got married again after that," the woman, who is said to be Sreeja's maternal grandmother, said in the clip shared by Varun Gandhi.

"But now after seeing her class 10 results, he might be regretting it," she added.

Sreeja was brought up by her grandparents after the death of her mother. Her granny expressed her happiness over the way they have brought Sreeja up and said that her abandoned father might regret his decision now. "I'm lucky that such a talented girl belongs to my daughter and she is living with me," she added.

Talking about the girl, Varun Gandhi, who shared the clip, said, "Amazing tales of sacrifice and dedication! The daughter, who left her father's side after her mother's shadow, created history by doing the culmination of hard work at her maternal grandparents' house. A daughter securing 99.4% marks in 10th shows that talent does not seek opportunities. I can be of any use to you, I will be lucky."

The clip is now going viral.

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 17:59 [IST]