Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar says 'we believe in the development of each section'

Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, says despite majority, brought BJP to power

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 26: With the State Assembly polls just days away, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he brought the BJP party to power in the state through crooked means.

Addressing a rally in Gaya, the RJD leadersaid Nitish is 70 years old but he is not relinquishing power and asked how will there be 'vikas' (development) if the government doesn't stay stable?

"70 years old but he's not relinquishing power. Was there any stability in govt in the last 4 years? How will there be 'vikas' if the govt doesn't stay stable? Even after having a majority, they brought the BJP to power through crooked means," Tejashwi said.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

He further slammed Nitish saying that he is tired and no longer able to manage Bihar. Tejashwi was apparently referring to the age of the 69- year-old chief minister and - be it the COVID-19 pandemic or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur.

"It seems that he has become energyless from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches he is giving and the things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," Yadav said.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.