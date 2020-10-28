NDA to win with three-fourth majority in Bihar; Nitish to become CM again: Javadekar

Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi urges voters to participate in 'festival of democracy'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 28: As first phase of polling got underway in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the voters to participate in the "festival of democracy", while following all COVID-19-related precautions.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote,''I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID19.''

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है।



सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें।



दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें।



याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

The first phase of polling kicked off in Bihar today, with lakhs of voters across Bihar set to take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state's Legislative Assembly amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Bihar Elections 2020: 6 cabinet ministers test their strength in phase-1

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as "sensitive or hypersensitive" constituencies, the poll panel said. It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is being held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.