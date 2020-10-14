Bihar Elections 2020: LJD chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini joins Congress

New Delhi, Oct 14: Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief and former union minister Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joined the Congress party today. She is set to contest the polls from Biharganj seat.

On Monday, the Sharad Yadav-led party announced that it will contest 51 out of total 243 assembly seats in Bihar on its own. The party has decided to contest the lone seat of Kurtha in the first phase and 50 seats in the second and third phases, party's national general secretary Arun Srivastava told reporters.

"The decision to contest assembly elections has been delayed because Sharad Yadav jee has not been keeping well and hence we could not take decision in time to field our candidates in the first phase, Srivastava said.

"We are contesting elections to protect Sharad Yadav's legacy (virasat) in politics," he asserted.

Bihar will witness three-phased election on October 28, November 3 and 7. The Election Commission will declare the Bigar poll results on November 10.

The RJD has formed an alliance with the Congress and Left parties, including Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).