Bihar Elections 2020: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav wins in Hasanpur
Patna, Nov 10: In what comes as a relief to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has defeated Janata Dal-United candidate Raj Kumar Ray in the crucial seat of Hasanpur.
Ray, a sitting MLA from Hasanpur, has strong influence in the region.
Meanwhile, Tej had contested the 2015 Bihar polls from Mahua but he was fielded from this high-profile seat this year.
The RJD had decided to field Tej from Hasanpur because it reportedly feared that his marital dispute case with his wife Aishwarya can hamper his chances in Mahua.
Tej Pratap Yadav served as cabinet minister for Health in the state government of chief minister Nitish Kumar.