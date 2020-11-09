Bihar election results: BJP will be defeated just like Donald Trump, says Shiv Sena in Saamana

Bihar Elections 2020: No tie up talks as yet says Shiv Sena

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Nov 09: Ahead on Election Commission of India announces the Bihar election results, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece "Saamana" said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), will be defeated just like Donald Trump in the US Presidential election 2020.

According to the Election Commission, Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 will be announced on November 10, 2020.

It can be seen that the Bihar elections were held in three phases with the final phase culmination on November 7. The first and second phase of the Bihar polls were held on October 28 and November 3, respectively.

It should be noted that Times Now-C-Voter exit polls have projected a hung house in Bihar. Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, has been predicted to win 120 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

The NDA is predicted to win 116 seats. Besides, BJP and Nitish Kumar headed JD(U), NDA consists of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Today's Chanakya exit poll has predicted a grim scenario fo the NDA, which has been projected to bag only 54 seats. The exit poll has said that the grand alliance is likely to bag 180 number of Assembly seats.