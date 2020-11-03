Bihar Election 2020 Phase 2 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Korha

YouTube
    Patna, Nov 03: Around 8.14 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise in the first three hours of polling in 94 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar on Tuesday. The highest polling percentage of 10.75 was recorded in Gopalganj among the 17 districts where the 94 seats are located, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 10 am.

    Rahul Gandhi

    This phase will cover 94 assembly seats in 17 districts and is said to be the most crucial out of the three phases of the assembly election. Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

    Polling has been slow in Darbhanga district till now and just 5.79 per cent of its total voters have cast their ballot in the first three hours, according to the poll panel data showed. Vaishali district's Rahgopur, from where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the election, has polled 10 per cent votes in the first three hours, as per the EC data.

    Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender.

    Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

    The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

    2:39 PM, 3 Nov
    Bihar faces flood every year, what did Nitish Kumar do about it, asks Rahul Gandhi
    2:33 PM, 3 Nov
    Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Korha, Bihar
    2:22 PM, 3 Nov
    The highest poll percentage of 41.25 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur among the 17 districts, where the 94 seats are located, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 1pm.
    2:16 PM, 3 Nov
    There is a group of people that doesn't want you to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' or 'Jai Shri Ram.' All of them have now come together & asking for votes from the people of Bihar. There's a need to give a befitting answer to such people in Bihar elections: PM Modi in Saharsa.
    2:04 PM, 3 Nov
    It is a triangular contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD(U), Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) comprising the RJD, Congress and left parties and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) who is contesting against JD(U) and is an ally of BJP at the Centre.
    1:48 PM, 3 Nov
    Over the years, the foundation of Bihar has been laid which has been inspired by a new emerging, self-reliant and glorious past. Now is the time to build a grand and modern Bihar on this strong foundation: PM Modi
    1:41 PM, 3 Nov
    32.82 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in the second phase of Bihar elections
    1:36 PM, 3 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar
    1:27 PM, 3 Nov
    Muzaffarpur: Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj assembly constituency boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area. There're 729 voters registered here. Not a single vote has been cast, so far, says an electoral officer at booth no.178
    1:19 PM, 3 Nov
    It is the power of every single vote that will guarantee a bright future for the state of Bihar. Each and every vote is very important and powerful: PM Modi said.
    1:17 PM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade under the able guidance of Nitish Kumar, the NDA government has made a base of Aatmanirbhar Bihar: PM Modi in Saharsa
    1:11 PM, 3 Nov
    It is the power of every single vote that will guarantee a bright future for the state of Bihar. Each and every vote is very important and powerful: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Saharsa.
    1:11 PM, 3 Nov
    Aatmnirbhar Bihar means development of IT sector, milk processing units: PM Modi
    1:09 PM, 3 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bihar has taught a lesson in democracy to the world.
    1:05 PM, 3 Nov
    PM Modi addresses election rally in Bihar's Saharsa
    12:54 PM, 3 Nov
    Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies.
    12:38 PM, 3 Nov
    "Now, from 2021-2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar,” the PM said
    12:28 PM, 3 Nov
    There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha & development in Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha, Congress
    12:05 PM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths during the second phase of state assembly elections
    12:01 PM, 3 Nov
    19.26 per cent voter turnout till 11am in the second phase of Bihar Elections 2020, as per office of state chief electoral officer
    11:59 AM, 3 Nov
    We have started the process of connecting all villages of Bihar through Broadband connectivity, says PM Modi
    11:58 AM, 3 Nov
    There was a time when Bihar was only recognised because of all the negative things, says PM Modi
    11:55 AM, 3 Nov
    The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance: PM Modi
    11:53 AM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district.
    11:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Those who have not got houses, will get them soon and for this Nitish Kumar needs to come back to power once again: PM Modi
    11:47 AM, 3 Nov
    The voters in Bihar have rejected jungle raj and double-double Yuvraaj, says PM in reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.
    11:43 AM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar: PM Modi
    11:36 AM, 3 Nov
    The NDA government follows the mantra of 'Sabka vishwas, sabka vikas' and works for the development of all sections of people: PM Modi
    11:35 AM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade the condition of roads in villages and cities have improved: PM Modi
    11:35 AM, 3 Nov
    This decade is about lighting up Bihar for 24 hours, says PM Modi
    Here's some of the key candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020:

    • Tejashwi Yadav
    • Tej Pratap Yadav
    • Chandrika Rai
    • Pushpam Priya Choudhary
    • Luv Sinha
    • Nand Kishore Yadav
    • Manju Verma
    • Mangita Devi

