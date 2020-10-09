Bihar Election 2020: EC doubles time to parties for broadcast, telecast for polls

YouTube
    Patna, Oct 09: The Election Commission on Friday doubled broadcast and telecast time to political parties for carrying out their election campaigns on Doordarshan and All India Radio for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

    The decision was taken in view of enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaigning due to COVID19 pandemic.

    Representational Image

    The broadcast and telecast time will be available only to national parties and recognised state parties. This facility will be available from Regional Kendras of AIR and Doordarshan.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

    Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held from October 28. Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

    Counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.

    Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 18:54 [IST]
