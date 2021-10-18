Bihar Dy CM calls for cancellation of India-Pakistan match following civilian killings in Kashmir

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 18: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad is the latest politician to call for the cancellation of India versus Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Considering the recent attacks on the civilians by the militants in Jammu & Kashmir, Prasad said that the message should be sent to Pakistan by cancelling the match which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 24 October in Dubai.

"I think such things (India vs Pak match in upcoming ICC T20 World Cup) should be halted...so that Pak get a message that if they keep supporting terrorism, India will not stand by them on any matter," Tarkishore Prasad is quoted as saying on recent targeted civilian killings in J & K.

On Monday, BJP lawmaker Giriraj Singh echoed the same views as he urged the government to reconsider the match over the tense relationship.

"I think the match should be reconsidered since the relations between India and Pakistan aren't good," Singh said.

Prior to Prasad, Punjab minister Pargat Singh said that the situation was not ideal for a cricket match as it could further sour the relationship between India and Pakistan.

A day after killing a 'gol gappa' seller from Bihar and a carpenter from UP, two labourers from Bihar were shot dead by terrorists on Sunday, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks to 11.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:59 [IST]