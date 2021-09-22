YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar court's unique condition to rape accused to get bail: Wash clothes of 2000 women

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Sep 22: In a unique condition, a Bihar court directed a man accused of molesting a woman to wash and iron the clothes of 2,000 women without charging a single pie.

    Bihar courts unique condition to rape accused to get bail: Wash clothes of 2000 women

    As a way of repentance, the court placed the condition for bail to Lalan Kumar. The order was passed on Tuesday by Additional District Judge Avinash Kumar while granting bail to the accused.

    The accused had tried to rape a woman on 17 April and he was arrested two days later following a complaint filed by the victim. "We filed a bail application in the ADJ court. During the hearing of the case, the judge, in view of his good behaviour in jail and apology in the court, has given bail to my client on the condition of washing the clothes of 2,000 women of the village, and pressing them, before handing them over to respective women," defence lawyer Parshuram Mishra is quoted as saying by the IANS.

    The village head Nasima Khatoon has received a bail copy wherein she is asked to monitor Lalan on his daily free service. "This was a great decision by the court. it will give a message to respect women and also create guilt in the mind of men having anti-female nature," Nasima Khatoon said. "I will personally monitor the daily work of the accused to implement the court order. Our village has 425 women and every woman will give clothes in rotation until the 2,000 number is achieved," she added.

    Lalan Kumar has six months to complete his task after which he needs to take a report from the village head over his service and from the local police station before submitting it to the court.

    More BIHAR News  

    Read more about:

    bihar

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X