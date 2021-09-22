Bihar court's unique condition to rape accused to get bail: Wash clothes of 2000 women

Patna, Sep 22: In a unique condition, a Bihar court directed a man accused of molesting a woman to wash and iron the clothes of 2,000 women without charging a single pie.

As a way of repentance, the court placed the condition for bail to Lalan Kumar. The order was passed on Tuesday by Additional District Judge Avinash Kumar while granting bail to the accused.

The accused had tried to rape a woman on 17 April and he was arrested two days later following a complaint filed by the victim. "We filed a bail application in the ADJ court. During the hearing of the case, the judge, in view of his good behaviour in jail and apology in the court, has given bail to my client on the condition of washing the clothes of 2,000 women of the village, and pressing them, before handing them over to respective women," defence lawyer Parshuram Mishra is quoted as saying by the IANS.

The village head Nasima Khatoon has received a bail copy wherein she is asked to monitor Lalan on his daily free service. "This was a great decision by the court. it will give a message to respect women and also create guilt in the mind of men having anti-female nature," Nasima Khatoon said. "I will personally monitor the daily work of the accused to implement the court order. Our village has 425 women and every woman will give clothes in rotation until the 2,000 number is achieved," she added.

Lalan Kumar has six months to complete his task after which he needs to take a report from the village head over his service and from the local police station before submitting it to the court.

