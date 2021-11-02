YouTube
    Bihar bypolls result 2021: JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each

    Patna, Nov 02:

    Patna, Nov 02: The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, early trends showed on Tuesday.

    Bihar bypolls result 2021: JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each

    Rajeev Kumar Singh of JD(U) was leading by a margin of 224 votes over his RJD rival Arun Kumar in Tarapur, according to the Election Commission website. RJD's Ganesh Bharti was ahead of JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari by 365 votes.

    "We'll win by handsome margin. If administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar assembly bypolls.

    By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats were necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmakers.

