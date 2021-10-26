Bihar By-polls: Lalu Yadav to campaign for RJD candidates on Wednesday to ensure 'visarjan' of Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Oct 26: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that he will be campaigning for his party's candidates in the forthcoming by-polls as he has vowed to defeat the NDA candidates, thereby ensuring "visarjan" of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yadav will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur constituencies on Wednesday. "I had missed two elections due to my illness and detention. The love of Bihar helped me to recover from my illness. I will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur on October 27," he told news agency ANI.

Praising his son Tejashwi, the RJD supremo said, "I know Tejashwi is campaigning in both the places and is doing really well in giving a strong fight to the (ruling) NDA. I will ensure 'visarjan' (immersion),"

The 73-year-old leader predicted a big win for the RJD in both seats.

Taking a further dig at the Bihar CM Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar has been eulogised by PM Modi and BJP. Everyone was sloganeering 'desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish kumar jaisa ho' (A PM should be like Nitish). He was being touted as PM material...such arrogance and greed."

After being convicted in the fodder scam, Lalu Prasad Yadav had stayed away from Patna for over three-and-a-half years and had returned to the capital for five days for his son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage in 2018.

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail for Yadav earlier in April.

The by-polls will be held on 30 October and the RJD is contesting the seats alone after snapping ties with Congress.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:19 [IST]