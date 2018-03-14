Bihar By-Election Results 2018: BJP wins Bhabua; loses Jehanabad, Araria

04:54 pm
Jitan Ram Manjhi
04:10 pm
Sarfaraz Alam of RJD is now comfortably leading in Araria Lok Sabha seat.
03:52 pm
BJP's Rinki Rani Pandey has won from Bhabua Assembly seat by 15,490 votes. RJD win Jehanabad.
03:43 pm
BJP wins Bhabua; RJD wins Jehanabad, leading in Araria
03:25 pm
RJD wins Jehanabad, leading in Araria Lok Sabha seat
02:48 pm
RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam leads by 21,323 votes in Araria LS bypolls.
02:31 pm
Bihar bypolls results are turning out to be a major embarrassment for Nitish. Looks like his move to dump the Grand Alliance did not go down well with the people of Bihar.
02:30 pm
Mamata congratulates RJD
02:00 pm
BJP leading in Bhabua with 40,501 votes, RJD leading in Jehanabad with 52,609 votes.
01:53 pm
BJP has massive led in Bhabua; RJD leading in Araria and Jehanabad
01:52 pm
Nitish Kumar chairing a meeting JD (U).
01:37 pm
RJD leading in Araria and Jehanabad. BJP maintains lead in Bhabua.
01:30 pm
RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam ahead of BJP’s Pradeep Singh by 14,581 votes after ninth round of counting in Araria LS seat.
12:39 pm
RJD leading by 455 votes with 195527 votes, BJP second with 195072 in Araria.
12:17 pm
BJP leading in Bhabua after 8th round of counting with 19,738 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad after 10th round of counting with 29,551 votes.
12:02 pm
Massive lead for RJD in Jehanabad.
11:14 am
BJP's lead in Araria close to 4000 votes.
10:58 am
BJP leading by 2714 votes in Bhabua. RJD leading in Jehanabad.
10:57 am
Araria: BJP leading with 58,225 votes, RJD second with 55,334.
10:32 am
BJP leading in Araria Lok Sabha seat after second round of counting.
10:31 am
After third round of counting BJP is leading in Bhabua & RJD is leading in Jehanabad after second round of counting.
10:00 am
NDA leading in all three seat in Bihar.
09:56 am
RJD leading in Jehanabad.
09:46 am
BJP leading in Araria after first round of counting.
09:43 am
RJD leading in one Lok Sabha seat and one assembly seat, BJP leading in one assembly seat.
09:26 am
BJP's Rinki Rani Pandey leading in Bhabua.
09:13 am
RJD leading in Araria, the RJD had wrested the seat from the BJP in 2014.
09:09 am
Nitish Kumar would get an idea if the people have accepted his move to side with the BJP and dumping RJD as an ally.
08:37 am
Araria is a Lok Sabha seat while Jehanabad and Bhabua are assembly seats.
08:37 am
BJP leading in Bhabua assembly seat.
08:36 am
RJD leading in Araria and Jehanabad
07:54 am
All arrangements in place for counting.
07:32 am
Nitish Kumar is facing the electorate for the first time after he severed ties with the Grand Alliance and formed government with the BJP in Bihar.
07:29 am
These by elections are first test for Tejashwi Yadav after he took over the party reins from his father Lalu. Lalu is in jail in connection with fodder scam case.
07:18 am
Counting to begin shortly.
07:18 am
Heavy security in place as counting set to get underway.
12:42 am
The Araria Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of RJD strongman Mohd Taslimuddin, who wrested the seat from the BJP's Pradip Singh in 2014.
12:42 am
The RJD fielded Taslimuddin's son Sarfaraz Alam, eyeing a chunk of the Muslim-Yadav voters who make up more than half the electorate. The BJP has fielded Mr Singh, who had finished runner-up in 2014.
12:38 am
In Jehanabad, where assembly by-elections took place due to the death of RJD lawmaker Mundrika Singh Yadav, the RJD has fielded his son Uday Yadav. The Bhabua assembly seat was vacated after the death of the BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey. The ruling alliance has fielded his wife Rinki Rani Pandey.