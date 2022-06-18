YouTube
    Bihar Bandh today: What's open & What's closed

    New Delhi, Jun 18: Army aspirants protesting against the Narendra Modi-led government's Agnipath recruitment scheme have called for Bihar Bandh on Saturday.

    Various political parties, like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the HAM, and the VIP have extended their support to the strike to express solidarity with the agitators who targeted trains and railway property in their protests new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

    Bihar Bandh today: What’s open & What’s closed

    The call for a bandh amid violence sweeping Bihar since the last three days and many railway properties being attacked and destroyed on Friday as well.

    Government clears all doubts surrounding Agnipath SchemeGovernment clears all doubts surrounding Agnipath Scheme

    In view of the violent protest, the authorities had suspended the internet service in 12 districts, nearly one-third of the state. Till now, the authorities have made around 320 arrests in the last three days and 60 FIRs have been registered in connection with violent protests in the state.

    Bharat Bandh on June 18: What's open & What's closed

    • Private and public offices might be impacted.
    • Road traffic is likely to be disrupted due to Bharat Bandh.
    • Train services are expected to be hit.
    • Markets are likely to remain shut today.

    Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for arson and violence, and said the opposition party will have to answer for its actions.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X