Bihar Bandh: State govt instructs security forces to take stern action against trouble makers

Patna, Jun 18: Bihar Government has instructed security forces to take stern action against trouble makers in the state amid Bihar Bandh called by various youth and student unions against provisions of the Agnipath Scheme.

After reviewing the prevailing situation, Director General of Police S. K. Singhal said, besides 35 companies of Bihar Special Military Police, 10 companies of Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed in different parts of the state to avert untoward incidents. Three thousand additional forces have also been deployed in sensitive areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the State Government has suspended internet services in 15 districts till tomorrow to maintain law and order situation in the state. According to the order issued by the State Home Department, internet services will remain temporarily suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Darbhanga districts till 19th of June. This order, however, will not be applicable on government internet and intranet-based services. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Chaityanya Prasad said, the decision has been taken following protests over the Agnipath Scheme.

Over 300 trains, were cancelled due to the protests in Bihar. Most of the trains either originating or passing through Patna have been cancelled.

