Bihar Election 2020 updates: 53.46 per cent voter turnout recorded in Bihar amid COVID fear

    |

    Patna, Oct 28: The voter turnout for the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday was 53.46%, according to the Election Commission's website. During the 2015 Bihar polls, 54.94% of the electorate voted in the first phase. The three-phase election in Bihar began with 71 of the state's 243 seats voting.

    7:36 PM, 28 Oct
    During the 2015 Bihar polls, 54.94% of the electorate voted in the first phase.
    7:24 PM, 28 Oct
    53.46% per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6pm.
    7:13 PM, 28 Oct
    Thanks Bihar! I thank you all for the immense affection and support you have given us in the first phase for building a new Bihar. The dreams of Bihar youth will be realised, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.
    7:13 PM, 28 Oct
    7:02 PM, 28 Oct
    This Bihar poll is completely different because our focus was to organize a safe election, CEC Sunil Arora said.
    6:56 PM, 28 Oct
    6:55 PM, 28 Oct
    Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that all Covid-19 rules were followed by the voters of Bihar.
    6:54 PM, 28 Oct
    6:46 PM, 28 Oct
    Voter turnout of 52.24% recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of BiharPolls . In 2015, voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections was 54.94%, and 53.54% in Lok Sabha elections: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
    6:45 PM, 28 Oct
    5:56 PM, 28 Oct
    Voter turnout of 51.68% recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of Bihar Polls: Election Commission of India
    5:55 PM, 28 Oct
    "Listening to his (Modi's) appeal, if you give the NDA one more chance to work in the state, then you take it for sure that he will transform it into a developed state. Bihar with march ahead," he said.
    5:54 PM, 28 Oct
    Lavishing praise on Modi, Kumar referred to a slew of projects to assert that the people of Bihar can never forget what he has done for the state.
    5:49 PM, 28 Oct
    Bringing the 'Modi factor' to the fore of the poll campaign, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday devoted his speech at a BJP rally here to development works undertaken by the prime minister for Bihar and said Narendra Modi will make it a "developed" state if the ruling NDA is voted back to power.
    5:48 PM, 28 Oct
    5:41 PM, 28 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the opposition RJD in Bihar, calling its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj" and attacking him over the promise of 10 lakh government jobs.
    5:27 PM, 28 Oct
    Voting will end at 6 PM. But, in the naxal-affected areas polling time has been curtailed.
    5:19 PM, 28 Oct
    Only Sandesh and Barbigha assembly seats have seen less less than 40 per cent voting till 3 PM out of the total 71 constituencies in the first phase.
    5:09 PM, 28 Oct
    The maximum 49.84 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Buxar (48.91 per cent), Kaimur (49.26 per cent), Banka (47.44 per cent), Patna (45.77 per cent) and Bhagalpur (45.51 per cent) among others.
    4:55 PM, 28 Oct
    Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said human beings were treated as animals and worms by the police in Munger, when they beat up devotees taking out Durga idols "cruelly and mercilessly".
    4:52 PM, 28 Oct
    Hitting out at the Bihar government over the Munger firing incident in which a devotee was killed, the Congress compared Chief minister Nitish Kumar with General Dyer on Wednesday and demanded that he should apologise.
    4:44 PM, 28 Oct
    PM Modi fought 22 days of a fight with the labourers of Bihar by announcing the Covid-19 lockdown without prior notice: Rahul Gandhi
    4:43 PM, 28 Oct
    Congress Rahul Gandhi addressed a poll rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.
    4:37 PM, 28 Oct
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath talked about new J&K land laws during his rally in Bihar.
    4:07 PM, 28 Oct
    Voters undergo thermal screening as they stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna.
    4:06 PM, 28 Oct
    Gathering at PM Modi's rally today
    3:55 PM, 28 Oct
    Bihar has witnessed a 46.29 per cent voter turnout according to the latest update by the Election Commission of India.
    3:52 PM, 28 Oct
    So far, Lakhisarai has registered the highest turnout at 49.84 percent, which was followed by Kaimur (Bhabua) at 49.26 percent. Meanwhile Munger recorded the lowest voter turnout of 35.63 percent.
    3:51 PM, 28 Oct
    In the first phase of Assembly election in Bihar, 44.10 percent voter turnout was recorded in eight hours of voting in 71 consituencies of 243-member Assembly.
    3:49 PM, 28 Oct
    BJP files complaint with Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi over his tweet earlier today, asking voters in phase 1 elections to vote for Grand Alliance
    X