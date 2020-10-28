Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi rakes up Ayodhya issue at election rally in Darbhanga

Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi urge Bihar voters to vote only for Mahagathbandhan for justice

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raked up the Ayodhya issue at an election rally in Darbhanga.

"Ram temple construction has begun; those who taunted us over delay are clapping in applause." the PM said.

''Bihar has witnessed several developments under Nitish Kumar government. I pray for recovery of all citizens of Bihar affected by coronavirus," said Modi.

Citing the vision of a self-reliant India, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi said that more opportunities will be created for industrialists which would further increase employment opportunities for the youth in Bihar.

At the election rally in Darbhanga, Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition parties saying, "the ones in power earlier worked on the motto Paisa hajam, pariyojna khatam".

"Nitish ji during his tenure as railways minister in Vajpayee cabinet had initiated the Kosi Mahasetu project; it was completed only days back. An 8-hr journey has been cut to 30 minutes," said Modi.