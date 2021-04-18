Bihar announces Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 18: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced restrictions to be implemented across the state in view of rising case of Covid-19. A night curfew to be imposed across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am.

Containment zones would be made across Bihar wherever Covid-19 cases rise.

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm.

Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm,

Appeals to people working in other states to return to Bihar,

Quarantine centres would again be erected in all districts for people who have tested Covid-19 positive but cannot afford to remain in home isolation,

Health sector workers would get additional one month salary as bonus and encouragement,

All educational institutions to remain closed till May 15,

All movie theatres, shopping malls, clubs and public parks completely shut,

All government and private offices to remain closed post 5 pm.

All religious places to remain closed in Bihar till May 15.

All public functions to remain suspended except marriages, death ceremonies and other essential gatherings.

Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites.

Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.