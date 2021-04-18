YouTube
    Bihar announces Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

    Patna, Apr 18: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced restrictions to be implemented across the state in view of rising case of Covid-19. A night curfew to be imposed across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am.

    • Containment zones would be made across Bihar wherever Covid-19 cases rise.
    • All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm.
    • Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm,
    • Appeals to people working in other states to return to Bihar,
    • Quarantine centres would again be erected in all districts for people who have tested Covid-19 positive but cannot afford to remain in home isolation,
    • Health sector workers would get additional one month salary as bonus and encouragement,
    • All educational institutions to remain closed till May 15,
    • All movie theatres, shopping malls, clubs and public parks completely shut,
    • All government and private offices to remain closed post 5 pm.
    • All religious places to remain closed in Bihar till May 15.
    • All public functions to remain suspended except marriages, death ceremonies and other essential gatherings.
    • Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites.
    • Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.
    X