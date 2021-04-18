For Quick Alerts
Bihar announces Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know
Patna, Apr 18: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced restrictions to be implemented across the state in view of rising case of Covid-19. A night curfew to be imposed across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am.
- Containment zones would be made across Bihar wherever Covid-19 cases rise.
- All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm.
- Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm,
- Appeals to people working in other states to return to Bihar,
- Quarantine centres would again be erected in all districts for people who have tested Covid-19 positive but cannot afford to remain in home isolation,
- Health sector workers would get additional one month salary as bonus and encouragement,
- All educational institutions to remain closed till May 15,
- All movie theatres, shopping malls, clubs and public parks completely shut,
- All government and private offices to remain closed post 5 pm.
- All religious places to remain closed in Bihar till May 15.
- All public functions to remain suspended except marriages, death ceremonies and other essential gatherings.
- Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites.
- Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.